Nope Director Jordan Peele Shows Love to John Carpenter in Social Media Debate

Filmmaker Jordan Peele's latest movie, Nope, hits theaters this week but as the reviews come in it seems pretty clear that Peele has another hit on his hands. At one point on Wednesday, Nope was sitting at an 88 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. With Peele's previous films, Get Out and Us, both receiving high critical praise, it's no surprise that many fans feel like the filmmaker may be one of horror's greats — and for one fan, comic book creator Adam Ellis, possibly even the greatest of all time. But not so fast with that kind of praise, at least not on Peele's watch. The filmmaker replied with appreciation for the sentiment, but also love for another master of horror, John Carpenter.

Replying to the post, Peele initially wrote "Sir, please put the phone down I beg you," before following up clarifying that he loved Ellis' enthusiasm, but that he "will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!" Ellis also shared an edited version of a popular meme that is honestly just too good to not see for yourself. You can check it out below.

Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!! pic.twitter.com/71sVfXAu7S — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 20, 2022

Appreciation of Carpenter's work aside, Peele does deserve credit for putting out films in the horror genre that are receiving a great deal of critical acclaim on top of being well-received by audiences. Not only that, both Get Out and Us very much have helped shift conversations around horror and genre films and it seems like Nope is well on its way to doing the same. ComicBook.com's own Nathaniel Brail had high praise for the film, calling it a "sci-fi work of art."

"If you're a fan of Peele's films, this is probably his most interesting project. When you think Nope is going left, the director makes sure that it goes right, and this makes him one of the only filmmakers that is making his own original IP into event films. With some brilliant performances by Palmer, Kaluuya, Yeun, and Perea, Nope is the film of the summer. If you're looking for a film that will scare you as well as think about what's going on in the world, then this is the film you're looking for. Nope is a sci-fi work of art." You can read the full review for yourself here.

Nope reunites Peel with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope opens in theaters on July 22nd.