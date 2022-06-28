Tatiana Maslany's Power Trip Podcast Adds Lisa Loeb and Locke and Key Star

After earning much acclaim for her various Orphan Black podcasts, Tatiana Maslany is continuing to explore the world of scripted podcasting with the all-new dark comedy series Power Trip. The She-Hulk star isn't the only acclaimed performer lending her voice to the series, with Realm confirming that she is joined by Grammy-winning musician Lisa Loeb, as well as star of Netflix's Locke and Key Brendan Hines. In addition to contributing her vocal talents, Maslany also serves as an executive producer on the all-new series. Check out a trailer for Power Trip below before it premieres wherever you get your podcasts on July 21st.

"It was a joy to collaborate with Realm on such a funny, irreverent show," Maslany shared of the experience. "Power Trip is a great character piece, super inventive, and at the same time embarrassingly relatable. I'm excited for people to go on the journey with Jane and I hope they have as much fun living inside her head as I did."

Molly Barton, Realm's founder and CEO, added, "Tatiana's talents are limitless as an actor and also as an executive producer. She brings depth and relatability to this character and has been an active participant in shaping our narrative and our approach to bringing this story to life -- a story we believe will be one of the best listens of the year."

Per press release, "This wry, dark comedy explores the life of Jane, an ordinary woman who always got the best seat on the struggle bus. But after receiving a healthy kidney hot off the black market, she discovers an uncanny ability to command those in her orbit to do exactly what she wants. Suddenly dating for the first time and with no concerns about overindulging in her new powers, Jane is living her best life, one with no limits. But now that she's getting everything she ever dreamed of, how will Jane know when she's gone too far???

"Written by Mary Hamilton, Power Trip also features Grammy-winning singer Lisa Loeb ('Stay') in the role of Jane's overbearing but well-meaning mother and Brendan Hines (Locke & Key, The Tick) as Bruce, a 'perfect on paper' man that Jane meets on a dating app.

"Power Trip episodes release weekly on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, the podcast will also be available in full and ad-free on premiere day for subscribers to Realm+ and Realm Unlimited.

Power Trip stars Tatiana Maslany. Written by Mary Hamilton, with additional writing by Cara Horner. Produced by Rhoda Belleza, Nicole Otto, Kailynn West, and Hayley Wagreich. Directed by Kailynn West. Executive produced by Molly Barton, Marci Wiseman, Julian Yap, and Tatiana Maslany. Starring Tatiana Maslany, Brendan Hines, Lisa Loeb, Zeke Alton, Dalal Badr, Jourdan Battiste, Andrew Call, Ella June Conroy, Timothy Fritz, Larissa Gallagher, Tanesha Gary, Dexter Hobert, Ray Hurd, Miriam Katz, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Kaylor Leigh, Courtney Lin, Vargus Mason, David Shattraw, and Mike Smith Rivera. Additional voices by the cast.

Check out Power Trip when it premieres on July 21st.

