Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie Gets Full Trailer

For many, September marks the start of spooky season and FX is kicking things off with the first full-length trailer for Ryan Murphy's next horror series, Grotesquerie. On Wednesday, FX debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated series starring Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance, giving viewers not only their best look yet at the chilling new series but at NFL star Travis Kelce's acting debut — Kelce is not only briefly featured in the trailer but also introduces it before the footage takes viewers into a dark, hellish mystery. You can check the trailer out for yourself in the video below.

"Something hellish is here. This killer is someone who knows anatomy. The blood, the DNA, it was left there for us to find," Nash-Betts' character, Detective Lois Tryon, says in the trailer. "It's like God left the keys to the candy store to the devil."

In Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community and Detective Lois Tryon feels that the crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her, At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Michaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian, Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The series, which will have 10-episodes and is set to debut on FX on September 25th, also stars Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, and Raven Goodwin as Merrit Tryon. Kelce also appears in the series, though his role has remained under wraps with Kelce previously teasing that it's a "big" role and one that he hopes he does well.

"I was kind of blown away and kinda, like shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show," Kelce said earlier this year during an episode of his New Heights podcast. "He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So, hopefully I don't bomb this for him."

Grotesquerie was created by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Max Winkler, Alexis Martin Woodall, Elegance Bratton, and Murphy all direct episodes of the 10-episode season. Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, and Winkler executive produce along with Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

Grotesquerie debuts Wednesday, September 25th on FX.