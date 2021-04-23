Disney Channel Renews Secrets of Sulphur Springs for Season 2

✖

The debut season of Disney Channel's Secrets of Sulphur Springs proved that even young audiences are interested in creepy and mysterious storylines, as the network has confirmed that it has renewed the program for a second season. The overall mystery of the first season may have been answered, but it sounds as though there are plenty more secrets to uncover, which will be explored in the sophomore season. No details have been revealed about when the new season would head into production or debut on the Disney Channel, with the first season now available on both Disney+ and DisneyNow.

"Our brilliant executive producers, Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., along with a supremely talented cast and crew, have truly created a captivating series that keeps our viewers guessing," Reena Singh, senior vice president, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television, shared in a statement. "Now that the disappearance of Savannah has been solved, we look forward to a season of all-new puzzling plots and storylines for kids and families to unravel in the mysterious southern town of Sulphur Springs."

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver, Chicago Fire) whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten, American Horror Story). Ben has moved the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbell family, which also includes Griffin's mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye, Criminal Minds), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon, Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw, Outcast), moves into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham, Swamp Thing), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep), a thrill-seeking classmate, and soon they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless). Charles Pratt Jr. (STAR) is the executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC, and carries a TV-PG parental guideline.

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!