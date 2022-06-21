Shaquille O'Neal Delivering First-Ever "Shaqtoberfest" Experience This Halloween

Personalities don't come much bigger than former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, so for his upcoming Halloween event "Shaqtoberfest," the excitement and thrills will be as impressive as the athlete's stature. The inaugural Shaqtoberfest will feature a variety of experiences for Halloween fans of all ages, with the festivities unfolding in Long Beach, California alongside the infamously spooky Queen Mary. No matter what age you are, Shaqtoberfest will have delightful experiences to explore during the afternoon, only for things to get a bit more chilling when the Sun goes down. You can head to Shaqtoberfest.com for details before the event kicks off this September.

Per press release, "15-time All-Star and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and ABG Entertainment today announced a partnership with Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences including L.A.'s own Haunted Hayride, for the first-ever Shaqtoberfest Halloween event, taking place at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, California this October. Officially open to the public beginning late September through Halloween, the interactive experience will be the ultimate Halloween destination for family-friendly trick-or-treating, ghoulish games, delicious treats, specialty libations, frightfully fun nighttime haunted trails, and exciting live entertainment that encapsulates O'Neal's playful personality.

"Located alongside one of Los Angeles' most haunted landmarks, Shaqtoberfest will include six thrilling Halloween-themed areas for guests to explore, each featuring Halloween trails, games, live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, and more. The experience will be narrated by O'Neal's instantly recognizable voice.

"Each afternoon will provide family fun trick-or-treat offerings and entertainment for children of all ages who are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes. Come nighttime, the energetic lights and music turn on as the witching hour begins, unleashing O'Neal's ghoulish minions into the haunted trails and midways as the spirits of Shaqtoberfest are brought to life."

"Halloween can't come soon enough," O'Neal shared. "Thirteenth Floor Entertainment and I have some tricks up our sleeves to make this the most spook-tacular Halloween event ever!"

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Shaq and ABG Entertainment for a truly unique Halloween experience coming this fall," Chris Strafford, CEO and Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment, added. "Shaqtoberfest will be unlike any other Halloween attraction that we have ever produced, and we couldn't be more excited to be launching it at one of the area's most well-known locations and show our fans what we've created for them. Not to mention, we're really excited to be able to produce an event in Long Beach, which has a long-running history of hosting amazing Halloween celebrations."

"We are incredibly excited to launch the first-ever Shaqtoberfest," Matt Goldstein, SVP, Entertainment and Special Projects at ABG Entertainment, continued. "Fans of all ages are going to have the time of their lives celebrating Halloween with Shaq."

You can head to Shaqtoberfest.com for details before the event kicks off this September.

Are you excited for the attraction? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!