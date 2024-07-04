Stranger Things Creator Reveals New Season 5 Set Photo

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently in production, and fans are eager to see how the hit show will wrap up when the final episodes finally hit Netflix next year. Ever since the production for the upcoming season began, series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have shared some fun teases and behind-the-scenes content. Today, Ross took to social media to share an image of the entire cast and crew of Stranger Things to celebrate being halfway through production. The post also includes a video of Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) dropping a symbolic marble into a bowl to commemorate the occasion.

“Week 24. Happy halfway to the best cast and crew ever,” Duffer captioned the post.

Finn Wolfhard Guesses Stranger Things Spin-Off Premise:

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Duffer Brothers previously confirmed that they plan to start developing a spinoff of the series. In a funny turn of events, Finn Wolfhard is the only actor from the series who knows what the new show will be about. Apparently, the young star guessed the premise and he shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he’s been sworn to secrecy.

“We were on set filming Stranger Things 4 and we were all talking about if there’s going to be, like joking, ‘Oh they’re all going to have us back in 20 years and we’re all going to fat and old,’ that kind of thing,” Wolfhard shared. “And then I was like, ‘But if you guys are actually going to do a spin-off, it should be this…’ And then I said it, and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Could we talk to you for a second?’ And then they pulled me off and they were like, ‘That is the idea. Who told you?’ and I was like, ‘No one,’ and they were like ‘What do you mean? You just came up with it?’ and I was like, ‘Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to expand.’ It was really funny and they were like ‘Okay, well… don’t tell anyone.’”

How Will Stranger Things End?

David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) in Stranger Things Season 4.

The Duffer Brothers recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

“Listen. It’s our process but it’s just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time,” Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. “We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild. And it’s not just to do with the story, just the fact that it’s like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it’s hard to imagine the journey coming to an end.”

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season next year.