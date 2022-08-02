Stranger Things Writers Room Celebrates Season 5 Start With a Photo

No Netflix original has had quite the impact of Stranger Things, with the genre-bending drama series becoming a bonafide cultural icon. After debuting the long-awaited two-part fourth season earlier this year, fans are already speculating at length about the series' fifth and final season — and it looks like work on that stretch of episodes has officially begun. On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for Stranger Things' writing staff took to Twitter to share a photo of a whiteboard with the final season's logo emblazoned on it.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," co-creator Ross Duffer explained in an interview with The Wrap earlier this year. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

"But we wrote it during the pandemic shutdown, the outline for 5, and then I haven't even honestly looked at it because it's just too overwhelming," Duffer continued. "We'll get into it."

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, it's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Season 5 of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix at a later date.