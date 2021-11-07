Surprising Horror Remake is Trending on Netflix

Netflix’s Top 10 lists are updated every day by the streaming service and routinely they’re dominated by the Netflix original content that have premiered either that day or earlier that week, but not right now. For seemingly no reason though, the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th has shot up the charts on the streamer, appearing as the #7 movie on the service yesterday and the #9 movie today. The film did not suddenly appear on Netflix, it’s been available for some time, nor is it about to depart, nor is it the anniversary of the movie’s release. Why it is suddenly so popular on Netflix is entirely a mystery.

Released in February of 2009 and directed by Marcus Nispel, the 2009 Friday the 13th movie arrived during the 2000s era wave of horror remakes that included other films like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Prom Night, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and countless others. Despite a limp 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it roughly the middle of the twelve-film franchise on the Tomatometer, the film went on to gross over $90 million at the global box office, making it the second highest in the entire series. The movie is just one of three Friday the 13th films, including 2003’s Freddy vs Jason and 2002’s Jason X, which have been released in the past 20 years.

In addition to Friday the 13th the top 10 movies on Netflix includes:

The Harder They Fall Lovehard 21 Jump Street Army of Thieves Replicas American Gangster Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

The General’s Daughter Friday the 13th (2009) King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

The 2009 Friday the 13th movie was the final entry in the series so far. Though other slasher franchises like Halloween, Scream, and Texas Chainsaw have been able to produce new entries, and even reboot multiple times since its release, the franchise is stuck in limbo.

A sequel to the reboot was previously in the works with plans for other Friday the 13th movies flirted with in the years after as well, but a few years ago the franchise hit a legal snag that has pumped the breaks entirely on new Jason Voorhees hack-and-slashes. It’s unclear when those troubles will be solved in the courts, or mediated between the parties that are involved, but fans remain eager for a new film as we can see from Netflix’s trending list.

Those interested in watching more than just this one Friday the 13th movie should know there’s only one streaming service with almost the entire series available to view.