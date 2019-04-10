‘The Addams Family’ Trailer Released

The Addams Family has been a part of our pop-culture consciousness for decades now, bringing a delightfully macabre take on the typical American household. And now, the group is headed into a whole new era, as the first trailer for this year’s Addams Family film has arrived.

The first trailer for the upcoming MGM film has made its way online. You can check it out above!

The all-new animated film will see the Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. The Addams Family will star Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandma. The film will also feature two original characters: Alison Janney as reality-TV host Margaux Needler, and Elsie Fisher as her daughter Parker.

The film will be directed by Sausage Party directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, who will be drawing inspiration from the past incarnations of the iconic family.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

The Addams Family will arrive in theaters on October 11th.