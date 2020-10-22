The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Amelia Eve Shares Cute Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The Haunting of Bly Manor has been one of the most talked-about shows of the month. If you've binged Mike Flanagan's follow up to The Haunting of Hill House, chances are you fell in love with at least one character. One such fan-favorite is Jamie the gardener, played by Amelia Eve. The actor has been sharing a lot of fun content about the show lately and even revealed a heartbreaking scene between Jamie and Dani (Victoria Pedretti) that did not make the final cut. Eve has also been taking to Instagram to share some delightful behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the Bly set. Before checkout out her pictures, read what she had to say about the deleted scene here:

"We actually shot a scene where Jamie does wake up. Dani’s leaving, and she begs her to stay. It was such a beautiful scene to shoot. Both of us, Victoria and I, were in bed and just holding each other. Even after they had said cut, we were still holding each other. We shared a really beautiful moment in that. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the final edit," Eve shared.

From spooky shots to loving ones, Eve's Instagram has been hopping ever since the series dropped on Netflix. You can check out her posts, which feature all of your favorite cast members, below...