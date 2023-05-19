The Midnight Club Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release From Waxwork Records

Last year Netflix and Mike Flanagan delivered something that fans of author Christopher Pike had been looking forward to for years, which was a live-action adaptation of The Midnight Club and various other beloved stories he penned. Even though the series wasn't renewed for a sophomore season, there's a lot to celebrate about the episodes we were given, such as the series' soundtrack by The Newton Brothers. That soundtrack is set to be getting a release on vinyl, courtesy of Waxwork Records, for horror fans to add to their collections. You can head to Waxwork Records to pre-order your copy of The Midnight Club soundtrack now, which is expected to ship in August.

Per Waxwork Records, "Created and directed by filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep), the series brings back Flanagan's longtime collaborators The Newton Brothers who once again bring their expert scoring blend of orchestral and synth-driven cues wrapped in an eerie, ambient shroud of emotion and darkness.

"Starring Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, and Annarah Symone, The Midnight Club tells the story of a group of eight terminally ill young adults residing at the Brightcliffe Home hospice center. Each night at midnight, they gather in the Brightcliffe library to share scary stories. They have also formed a pact: the first to die from their disease must come back and communicate with them from the other side.

"With the score, The Newton Brothers lean on their classic roots of piano, effect pedals, synths, and skillful melody to create a dynamic and haunting composition. The continued sense of dread and fear undercuts the beauty of the music. Though bright orchestral themes highlight the score, the electronic and ghostly arpeggiated sounds create a feeling of tension-building unease.

"Waxwork Records is so excited to continue our series of soundtracks with filmmaker Mike Flanagan and composer duo The Newton Brothers with the premiere release of The Midnight Club Original Netflix Series Soundtrack. Featuring the complete series music by The Newton Brothers pressed to heavyweight 'Beyond the Grave' swirl-colored vinyl, deluxe gatefold packaging with matte-satin design by Creepy Duck Design, an art print insert, and more!"

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

The Midnight Club Original Netflix Series Soundtrack features:

The Complete Series Music by The Newton Brothers

2xLP "Beyond the Grave" Swirl-Colored Vinyl

Deluxe Gatefold Packaging with Matte Satin Coating

Design by Creepy Duck Design

Art Print Insert



