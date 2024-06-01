The Watchers and Barbarian Star Georgina Campbell Wants to Work With Ari Aster

The Watchers is heading to theaters next week, and the new horror film stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere. Campbell is no stranger to horror having previously starred in Barbarian, Bird Box: Barcelona, Black Mirror, and more. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Campbell in honor of The Watchers, and we mentioned how she's made a name for herself in the horror genre, and wondered if there are any directors she like to work with or any horror subgenres she'd like to tackle.

"I mean, I love Ari Aster," Campbell shared. "I think everyone would give their arm to work with Ari Aster. Sub-genres? I don't really know. I'm not sure, but I would love to work with Ari Aster."

Ari Aster has also made a big name for himself in horror in recent years by helming Hereditary and Midsommar. Last year, the director helmed Beau Is Afraid, and he's expected to reunite with the film's star, Joaquin Phoenix, alongside Pedro Pascal for his next project, Eddington.

You can watch our interview with Campbell at the top of the page.

What Is The Watchers About?

The Watchers follows an artist (Dakota Fanning) named Mina "who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night."

Joining writer/director Ishana Night Shyamalan behind the camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

"Well, it was very much just imagining what the four or five of these people were like, and what they would be like together. Then, as the continual lesson that I learned during the filmmaking process, there's just a certain alchemy that happens," Shyamalan revealed during a Q&A in which ComicBook was in attendance. "If you're lucky enough to catch it, you do. With this path, there were all these movements that just led to this group being together. They have such an electric energy when they're all together. It's really, really cool. It's so fun. It felt like theater!"

The Watchers lands in theaters on June 7th. Stay tuned for more from our interviews about the film.