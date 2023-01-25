Massive Wave of One Piece Funko Pop Pre-Orders Drop at Funko Fair 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

On the first day of Funko Fair 2023, the Demon Slayer wave stole the show. For day 2, it's likely to be the new One Piece wave. After a long absence the Straw Hat crew is back in Funko Pop form with a collection that includes the Red Hawk Luffy (with chance at a glow Chase) AAA Anime exclusive, the Deluxe Hungry Big Mom, a super-sized Kaido, Roronoa Zora, Jinbe (with Chase), and more.

Pre-orders for the AAA Anime exclusive and common One Piece Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth with free domestic US shipping and a 10% discount on in-stock items via our ComicBook.com exclusive links. A full breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.

You can catch up with One Piece through its manga or anime. The show is currently working through the Wano saga, and new episodes are available on Hulu and Crunchyroll weekly. As for the manga, Oda kickstarted its final act recently, and new chapters can be read regularly on the Shonen Jump app. Note that Netflix is working on a live-action version, and it appears that we will hear more about their plans in the near future.

