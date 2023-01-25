Massive Wave of One Piece Funko Pop Pre-Orders Drop at Funko Fair 2023
On the first day of Funko Fair 2023, the Demon Slayer wave stole the show. For day 2, it's likely to be the new One Piece wave. After a long absence the Straw Hat crew is back in Funko Pop form with a collection that includes the Red Hawk Luffy (with chance at a glow Chase) AAA Anime exclusive, the Deluxe Hungry Big Mom, a super-sized Kaido, Roronoa Zora, Jinbe (with Chase), and more.
Pre-orders for the AAA Anime exclusive and common One Piece Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth with free domestic US shipping and a 10% discount on in-stock items via our ComicBook.com exclusive links. A full breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.
- One Piece Deluxe Hungry Big Mom – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Super-Sized Kaido – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Jinbe (with Chase) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Roronoa Zoro – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Snake Man Luffy – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Luffy in Kimono (Pop Keychain) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Roronoa Zoro (Pop Keychain) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
One Piece Red Hawk Luffy (with Chase) AAA Anime Exclusive – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- One Piece Wanted Ace Pop Poster – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- One Piece Buggy the Clown - Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- One Piece Oden – Toy Stop Exclusive
- One Piece Zoro (Glow) – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- One Piece Sanji (Chase) - Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- One Piece Luffy Gear Two (Chase) - Fundom Exclusive
- One Piece Whitebeard (Chase) - GameStop Exclusive
- One Piece 4-Pack – GameStop Exclusive
- One Piece Mom with Homies - Galactic Toys Exclusive
- One Piece Gol D. Roger (Chase) – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- One Piece Snake Man Luffy (Chase) - Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- One Piece Armored Luffy (with Chase) – Funko Exclusive (Coming Soon)
You can catch up with One Piece through its manga or anime. The show is currently working through the Wano saga, and new episodes are available on Hulu and Crunchyroll weekly. As for the manga, Oda kickstarted its final act recently, and new chapters can be read regularly on the Shonen Jump app. Note that Netflix is working on a live-action version, and it appears that we will hear more about their plans in the near future.
