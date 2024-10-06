Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Ending Explained

After building some serious hype through word-of-mouth, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 has finally made its way to a streaming service, where horror fans are now seeing for themselves why the independent sequel has been getting such intriguing reactions. This week has given the new Winnie-the-Pooh slasher flick a bigger audience than ever before, and that means a lot more people are now wondering about that surprising ending that not only teases another sequel, but sets up an entire connected franchise. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

The events of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 establish that these hybrid monsters were actually kidnapped children who became the subjects of terrifying experiments from a mad scientist. This gave them their horrifying looks, as well as their superhuman abilities, and also set the stage for how this entire Twisted Childhood Universe will work.

Pooh and Piglet, monsters of the Hundred Acre Wood, are both killed in the events of Blood and Honey 2, leaving many wondering how they'd come back for the already announced Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. In the final moments of the film, Owl is seen back in the Hundred Acre Wood with Pooh's dead body, drizzling honey over his grotesque head wounds. He explains that the experiments also gave them the ability to regenerate themselves, which is hinted at earlier in the film when it talks about the young versions of the monsters digging themselves out of their graves after their creator had them killed.

As Owl continues to speak, the camera pans over to the headless Piglet, the flesh on his neck starting to regrow. There is some kind of secret to the honey formula that allows these monsters to be brought back to life.

The entire story of the monsters being created by a scientist helps set up all of the upcoming stories in the franchise from Jagged Edge Pictures, which has been dubbed the Twisted Childhood Universe. This franchise will include characters like Bambi, Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Tinker Bell, and several others that are famous for their appearances in Disney animated movies.

In fact, the ending of Blood and Honey 2 actually sets up the debuts of these characters. After Owl says "We'll all be back," the credits play out over pages of a storybook that show illustrations of other monsters within the universe. This tees up the arrival of upcoming films like Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, which are both slated to be released next year.