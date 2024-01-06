Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 Reveals Terrifying New Photos

Once Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain, it didn't take long for the beloved bear to get turned into a horror movie. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey had a surprisingly successful run at the box office for a microbudget film, however, it has cracked some "worst movies of all time" lists. Despite earning a 3% critics score and 50% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2023 horror film is getting a sequel. It was previously revealed that the design for the killer bear would be a bit different the second time around, and some new images showcase this new look.

The official synopsis for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins." You can check out the new photos below:

(Photo: Jagged Edge Productions)

(Photo: Jagged Edge Productions)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Filmmakers Talk Future Plans:

In an interview with THR, Blood and Honey 2 filmmakers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey teased a better sequel.

"Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we've gone into this knowing on what platform scale it's going, whereas in the first one, we didn't really have much of an idea. We obviously didn't expect it to go to the masses it did. This time we've gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it. I've not really worked on anything else this year. And that's why all areas are now a massive jump up compared to the first," Frake-Waterfield shared.

"For example, the look of the creatures is quite an important thing," he continued. "Before we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs, and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster was about £630 ($770). But this time we have people doing the prosthetics — it's a company that has worked on Harry Potter's Voldemort and Star Wars. And they've been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that's why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There's an extra level of detail there."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is set to hit theaters on February 14th.