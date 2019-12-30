The Internet Is Debating Whether Joe From Netflix’s You or Norman From Bates Motel Is the Bigger Psycho

While many are spending the holiday season surrounded by loved ones or coming up with resolutions, some are using the time as a chance to catch up on television. Netflix certainly added more to the fray with Season 2 of You, which debuted on the streaming platform on December 26th. The series, which is based on the Caroline Kepnes series of the same name, follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely), a bookstore owner who develops obsessive and deadly infatuations with women in his life. The sophomore season transports Joe from New York to Los Angeles, firmly cementing his role as a serial killer along the way.

Without getting into spoilers, You‘s second season takes Joe’s twisted tendencies – and the elaborate ways he commits murder – into a whole new direction. The new season has sparked quite a lot of conversation, including a now-viral tweet from @kvng_tomtom, which debates whether Joe is “worse”

than Bates Motel‘s Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).

okay but who’s worse and why? pic.twitter.com/2ZiPNzEw96 — tom the fox sin (@kvng_tomtom) December 29, 2019

The tweet has fueled quite a lot of different reactions online, with an array of interpretations of Joe and Norman’s villainy. Some have argued that Norman’s behaviors across the Psycho franchise are much more terrifying, while some suggest that Joe’s mental clarity during many of his killings make him “worse”. Here are just a few of those responses.

honeeeeyyyyyy if you have to ask you did not watch Bates Motel. makes Joe look like Willy fucking Wonka https://t.co/sKwmNMoYfZ — Lauren Michela 🌻 (@demaskingtape) December 30, 2019

SPOILER ALERT (if you haven’t watched Bates Motel)



Norman killed his mother then turned her into his taxidermy project, preserved her body and kept her in the basement freezer with a tiara on her head. There’s no competition. https://t.co/6RqjtOhzjC — ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) December 30, 2019

Joe. At least Norman came to terms with who he was but Joe will murder your entire friend group and make himself into the victim. Wtf https://t.co/E4A7Utrx0V — Zongeh. (@armthony) December 30, 2019

Bates Motel stans @ ppl who say that creep from you is in any way shape or form a better psychopath than norman fucking bates pic.twitter.com/7zENzLvIu9 — shira / tms & bates (@alexIevys) December 30, 2019

norman walked so joe could run https://t.co/lbPtnS6GLu — 🦋 (@SYDNIH_) December 30, 2019

If you put Norman from Bates Motel and Joe from You in one room. Who’s coming out alive? Norman gonna drag joe dead ass out the room without even knowing he killed joe.



pic.twitter.com/fwWphSbVRb — lisa (@lisa_YOhi) December 30, 2019

Norman in Bates Motel ACTUALLY had multiple personality disorder. While he may seem “worse,” Joe is worse because he was fully aware when he obsessed and murdered. Joe planned his murders, while Norman blacked out, and didn’t even know he killed. Joe is much worse. A sociopath. https://t.co/ATrb2L336E — Angela Sirman-Gonzalez (@_anggelaa) December 30, 2019

