The Internet Is Debating Whether Joe From Netflix’s You or Norman From Bates Motel Is the Bigger Psycho

While many are spending the holiday season surrounded by loved ones or coming up with resolutions, […]

While many are spending the holiday season surrounded by loved ones or coming up with resolutions, some are using the time as a chance to catch up on television. Netflix certainly added more to the fray with Season 2 of You, which debuted on the streaming platform on December 26th. The series, which is based on the Caroline Kepnes series of the same name, follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely), a bookstore owner who develops obsessive and deadly infatuations with women in his life. The sophomore season transports Joe from New York to Los Angeles, firmly cementing his role as a serial killer along the way.

Without getting into spoilers, You‘s second season takes Joe’s twisted tendencies – and the elaborate ways he commits murder – into a whole new direction. The new season has sparked quite a lot of conversation, including a now-viral tweet from @kvng_tomtom, which debates whether Joe is “worse”
than Bates Motel‘s Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore).

The tweet has fueled quite a lot of different reactions online, with an array of interpretations of Joe and Norman’s villainy. Some have argued that Norman’s behaviors across the Psycho franchise are much more terrifying, while some suggest that Joe’s mental clarity during many of his killings make him “worse”. Here are just a few of those responses.

