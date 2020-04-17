Inspired Turkish Marvel Fan Dons Spider-Man Costume To Raise Spirits Of Community

✖

One Turkish Marvel fan dusted off a Spider-Man costume to raise the spirits of his community. Burak Soylu has been inspiring residents in Antalya, Turkey by delivering them groceries and doing small runs for people who can’t go out and do it for themselves. DailySabah caught up with the country’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to ask what motivated him to hit the pavement in that spandex. As is the case with the hero from comic book panels, it’s all about helping the people who need it the most. Elderly people and others with weakened immune systems have been left with few options to get essentials now.

"My superpower is doing good for the community. That's why I do what I need to do for the people," Soylu explained. He;s been climbing up balconies to deliver goods to senior citizens who might need fruit or vegetables from the market. The Spider-Man has also been hitching rides with local farmers and lightening the mood during a tense time. Turkey has a Stay Home order much like other countries right now. Some of the locals told DailySabah, "Today, Spider-Man brought us bread and milk. We love him.”

This is a part of a larger movement of people donning costumes and trying to make a difference in their communities. A couple of weeks ago in Mexico, one Batman fan was patrolling the streets of Nuevo Leon. He rolled around trying to implore his fellow residents to obey the order from the government. (For those wondering, he actually stayed in the vehicle and made use of a loudspeaker.) For that Batman, things outside were nothing to take lightly.

In Turkey, a man named Burak Soylu has been going around dressed like Spiderman. He drives around in a Beetle, buys milk and groceries for the elderly, and delivers it to their doorsteps. When he was asked why, he said "My superpower is doing good for the neighborhood." pic.twitter.com/KAYm3hyPyb — Goodable (@Goodable) April 17, 2020

“Today I saw entire families, with children. Even though the government has told people that they must remain at home,” he told Teledario. “…you still see people in the street acting as if nothing were happening. I can’t solve this situation on my own, so I’m making a call to all of Nuevo León to join me and others and be superheroes like us. Stay at home,” the Bat-Fan added. “I understand that the situation is complicated, that people are desperate, that it’s really hot but, well, turn on the TV, spend time with your families, take advantage of this time.”

