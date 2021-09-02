ABBA Announces Return After Close To 40 Years

ABBA is returning after nearly 40 years according to an announcement from the reps. Fans of the pop group couldn’t contain their excitement once Variety reported the big tour. A brand new studio album is coming out as well, with two songs already available to stream online on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. “The Voyage” will release across the world on November 5th after a long recording process at Andersson Riksmixningsverket studio in Stockholm. The last ABBA album to release with new material was “Under Attack” in late 1982, so this is a huge deal for longtime fans. Concert-goers looking forward to the band will actually get to see Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, and Björn Ulvaeus perform as digital avatars beginning next year. An entire 10-piece band will be on hand to perform in London in 2022.

“It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it. They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to [1981’s] ‘The Visitors.’ To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!”

“To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting — it’s time for a new journey to begin.” the statement continued. “We simply call it ‘Voyage’ and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before.”

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me (Benny) with this project, if it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM,” Andersson added.

Would you want to see ABBA perform live? Let us know down in the comments!