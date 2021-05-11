Adam Sandler Finally Returns To IHOP After Being Turned Away

✖

Buckle up, this requires more context than most Adam Sandler movies. At the end of April a TikTok went viral showing the movie star and comedian trying to get a table at an IHOP. After being told there would be a half hour wait, Sandler and his family left, but the hostess realized later that the man behind the mask who turned and walked out was the Hubie Halloween star until it was too late. The story has a happy update though as Sandler and Dayanna Rodas, who caused the story to go viral through her TikTok video, met up earlier this week when Sandler returned to the restaurant.

About a week after the incident went viral, Sandler responded to it on Twitter by writing: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes." Turns out that's how they got him to return as E! Online brings word that Sandler came back to the Long Island IHOP on Monday, May 10 when they had a "Milkshake Monday" event in tribute to him. Rodas posted another TikTok of his return, showing off the many, many milkshakes they made for his triumphant return.

In addition to some all-you-can-drink milkshakes to mark the Sandman's return, E! notes "a portion of nationwide milkshake proceeds was donated to nonprofit organization Comedy Gives Back."

Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday pic.twitter.com/SsTEK0W0XK — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 11, 2021

Sandler's milkshake consumption is the first step into his next big movie project, his latest in his many collaborations with streamer Netflix. Though best known for his raunchy four-quadrant comedies and sometimes dabbling in dramatic roles that often put him in awards contention, Sandler will cross the streams as it were for his next movie, the drama The Spaceman of Bohemia, based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel of the same name. Emmy-winning Chernobyl director Johan Renck has been tapped to helm the feature which has Colby Day writing the adaptation.

Netflix and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions are in the midst of an extended first look deal. Since the premiere of Ridiculous 6, the first of Sandler's projects for Netflix, back in 2015, Netflix users have watched more than two billion hours of Sandler content in the years since.