Arby's Releases Deep Fried Turkey Pillow

It's a common "theme" of sorts when it comes to the Thanksgiving holiday: you eat your fill of turkey and all the trimmings and after the meal you end up needing to take a nice nap. Now Arby's wants to help you take that turkey-induced snooze with their just-introduced Deep Fried Turkey Pillow that looks exactly like what you think it does: a large, deep fried turkey.

The pillow is part of Arby's promotion to celebrate the return of its Deep Fried Turkey lineup that are back at Arby's for a limited time -- the Deep Fried Turkey Club, Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich, and Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap. Launched over the weekend, it's described as "part stylish sleep mask, part cloud, and all your new favorite pillow." The official site for the pillow -- arbysdeepfriedturkeypillow.com -- even offered handy directions for how to use the pillow.

"Eat too much deep fried turkey from Arby's, put on your pillow, and fall asleep anywhere."

The limited-edition pillow/hat/sleep mask combo retailed for $59.95 but sold out within minutes of launch. However, turkey fans aren't entirely out of luck. Fans can still enter to win their own Arby's Deep Fried Turkey Pillow on the website as well and also get a coupon for 50 percent off any Turkey Sandwich or Wrap at Arby's instantly. You can read a bit more about those sandwiches below.

The Deep Fried Turkey Club includes deep fried turkey breast, natural cheddar cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted star top bun.

The Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Sandwich features deep fried turkey breast, natural Swiss cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with cranberry spread on honey wheat bread.

The Market Fresh Cranberry Deep Fried Turkey Wrap deep fried turkey breast, natural Swiss cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with cranberry spread on an artisan wrap.

"Our Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches are one of our guests’ returning favorites, and we wanted to take a different approach to this limited-time offering," said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s. "This holiday season, leave the deep frying to us – the meat experts. And once you’ve enjoyed one of our deep-fried turkey sandwiches or the wrap, you can rest with the Deep Fried Turkey Pillow Hat. It’s the complete holiday experience."

What do you think about Arby's Deep Fried Turkey Pillow? Will you be checking out their Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches? Let us know in the comments.