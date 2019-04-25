Marvel Fans Can Wield Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet at Avengers Campus

Marvel fans can snap up an Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet drink holder and other food and beverage souvenirs when Avengers Campus opens June 4 at the Disneyland Resort. Inspired by the nanotechnology gauntlet engineered by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, the souvenir matches the Infinity Gauntlet souvenir sipper available at Disney Parks for a limited time after Thanos (Josh Brolin) assembled the six Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. Iron Man's armored gauntlet features all six of the multi-colored Infinity Stones, which guests can collect — and eat! — by purchasing six uniquely flavored sweets at Terran Treats.

Novelties offered in the Marvel-themed land include the Glowing Pym Particle Capsule and Glowing Pym Particle Disc to light up your beverage in red or blue; a Pint-Sized Pints Mini Beer Flight, featuring an oversized ruler flight board with mini beer steins; and an Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can cup modeled after a soda enjoyed in The Incredible Hulk. (Pingo Doce, a lemon-lime soda with a kick of vanilla, is a green beverage you can find only at Avengers Campus.)

(Photo: Marvel / Disney Parks)

These novelties will be available at the Pym Test Kitchen, where guests will find unusual-sized foods inspired by the science behind Ant-Man and the Wasp. At Terran Treats, an Earth-based food cart owned by the Collector (Benicio del Toro) that is located outside the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction, guests can snack on a Cosmic Cream Orb (a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse) or a Sweet Spiral Ration (churro spirals with unique flavors).

For New York's Tastiest (a chicken shawarma wrap, garlic spread, and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables) or an Impossible Victory Falafel (plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap, garlic spread, hummus and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables), visit Shawarma Palace: an Easter-egg filled food cart inspired by a post-credits scene ending 2012's The Avengers.