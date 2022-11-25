Black Friday Shoppers Share Best Buy Stories

Black Friday is here and some people are sharing their best stories about lining up at Best Buy. In the late 2000s and last decade, shoppers took to the streets to secure home electronics and other goods by the millions on Thanksgiving night. Well, the tradition isn't quite dead as some people are still making the trek out to the big box retailer. Concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship have analysts worried about the turnout and its tendrils over the larger economy. But, there are still consumers out there fighting for 50+ inch TVs. CNBC talked to Jessica Distler, a managing director and partner at BCG about the prospects for Black Friday this year.

"Black Friday is a vital moment in the shopping calendar for physical and online retailers still recovering from the Covid pandemic and now facing consumers in many markets who are reducing their spending plans for many non-essential items," Distler said during the outet's report.

my first time working at Best Buy was on Black Friday so that was wild. they wouldnt let us go pee. We could not leave our registers and there was no end in sight to the line. I ended up quitting by Christmas Eve. And they said ok you can quit, we still need u to come in though — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) November 25, 2022

