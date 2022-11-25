Black Friday Shoppers Share Best Buy Stories
Black Friday is here and some people are sharing their best stories about lining up at Best Buy. In the late 2000s and last decade, shoppers took to the streets to secure home electronics and other goods by the millions on Thanksgiving night. Well, the tradition isn't quite dead as some people are still making the trek out to the big box retailer. Concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship have analysts worried about the turnout and its tendrils over the larger economy. But, there are still consumers out there fighting for 50+ inch TVs. CNBC talked to Jessica Distler, a managing director and partner at BCG about the prospects for Black Friday this year.
"Black Friday is a vital moment in the shopping calendar for physical and online retailers still recovering from the Covid pandemic and now facing consumers in many markets who are reducing their spending plans for many non-essential items," Distler said during the outet's report.
my first time working at Best Buy was on Black Friday so that was wild. they wouldnt let us go pee. We could not leave our registers and there was no end in sight to the line. I ended up quitting by Christmas Eve. And they said ok you can quit, we still need u to come in though— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) November 25, 2022
Granny got us down bad pic.twitter.com/gCbZ6aN4QQ— Nitty (@EANitty) November 24, 2022
Black Friday @BestBuy 25 years ago. What are you buying from this ad?
We're definitely scooping up a see-through Game Boy for $39. pic.twitter.com/LbVOGy38Rd— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) November 25, 2022
Y’all better be in line outside of Best Buy tonight for Granny. https://t.co/QEopVpoWVK— AGD, MSEd (@TheLexGabrielle) November 24, 2022
Your eyes dart open. Your alarm clock bathes the room in cold, blue fluorescence. 11:55pm. Months of preparation have led to this moment. Time to trample someone’s grandmother as you bum rush the Best Buy to finance a Smart TV that you still can’t afford.
This is Black Friday.— adam (@personofswag) November 25, 2022
the single mom of three children watching me pull a bioweapon out of my backpack after one of her snot-nosed brats bumps into me one too many times in the best buy pic.twitter.com/G7RhpwawaK— murphsgiving (@KetoCookies) November 25, 2022
yosano spotted at best buy pic.twitter.com/4cNpiZblKC— jo (@yosanok) November 25, 2022
My wife and I just watched someone come barreling through a Best Buy revolving door and into someone else’s chest like it was an elimination chamber and their pod opened.
Happy shopping, ‘Merica.— James Raven (@JamesRavenGOAT) November 25, 2022
There are like 15 cars in the parking lot at Best Buy in West Ashley. I remember Black Fridays when there used to be police directing traffic to get in and people camping out for a damn TV. My hope for humanity is restored…. Probably until I drive past Wal-Mart.— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 25, 2022