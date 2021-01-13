Bruce Willis Comments On Not Wearing A Mask In Public

✖

Bruce Willis found himself at the center of much discussion earlier this week after he made news for refusing to wear a mask inside a Los Angeles Rite Aid. According to the initial report, other customers in the store became upset that he wasn't wearing a mask, especially since he had a bandana around his neck that could've been pulled up to calm the situation. Willis was asked to leave the store by an employee after not complying with the mask policy and left without purchasing anything. Willis has not addressed what happened in a new statement to People, which you can find below.

"It was an error in judgment," Willis told People. "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."

This comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in California have soared over 2 million, and 930,000 alone are in Los Angeles County. As a result of the rising cases, Disney has converted the Disneyland Resort into a COVID-19 vaccination site, which they hope will be able to vaccinate thousands of people on a daily basis. This is the county's first Super POD site (point-of-dispensing), and the county could open more as time goes on.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," county chairman Andrew Do said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

"I'm proud to have Disneyland Resorts and the City of Anaheim, both in my Fourth District, be the first of the Super POD sites in Orange County," said Supervisor Doug Chaffee. "Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus."

As for Willis, he lives with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters in Los Angeles, though early in the pandemic Willis ended up staying with ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah at their home in Idaho.