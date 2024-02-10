California Earthquake Temporarily Closes Rides at Disneyland

Even the happiest place on Earth isn't immune to earthquakes. On Friday afternoon, Disneyland Resort in California reportedly briefly shut down most of its attractions, after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded. According to KTLA, the earthquake occurred around 1:47pm local time. The earthquake is believed to have originated in Southern California coast near the Malibu area, with aftershocks being felt across surrounding regions. As a result, Disneyland briefly nearly all of its attractions, with park attendees and fans spotting shutdowns on the park's official app.

At the time of this writing, all of the rides are believed to be back up and running, and there are no current reports of major damage or injuries. This is the latest instance in recent months of Disney parks experiencing shutdowns or malfunctions, after guests were accidentally trapped on Hong Kong Disneyland's Space Mountain earlier this month, and Shanghai Disney's Zootopia: Hot Pursuit ride had to briefly shut down after a child was injured.

Is Disneyland Raising Its Prices?

Last fall, it was revealed that both Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World will be raising the prices of parking, daily passes, and annual passes by as much as 9% to 10%.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer."

What Are Disneyland's New Attractions?

Disney has teased plans to spend even more on Disneyland and its other theme parks. This is believed to include new Star Wars-related attractions, as well as expansions centered around Marvel's Avengers and Black Panther.

"[We] will explore even more characters and franchises, including some that haven't been leveraged extensively to date, as it embarks on a new period of significant growth domestically and internationally in its parks and resorts," Disney revealed in an SEC filing last fall. "We believe that the company's financial condition is strong and that its cash balances, other liquid assets, operating cash flows, access to capital markets and borrowing capacity under current bank facilities, taken together, provide adequate resources to fund ongoing operating requirements, contractual obligations, upcoming debt maturities as well as future capital expenditures related to the expansion of existing businesses and development of new projects," Disney said in the 8-K filing with the SEC.

