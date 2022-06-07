Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Teaming Up for Comedy Show

✖

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are teaming up for a comedy show. Over in London, both comedians are slated for Saturday September 3, at the 02 Arena. Variety reports that presale tickets will be on sale June 9 at 10 AM. Live Nation will be handling the sales and general admission tickets will begin selling at 10 AM on June 10. It's been a weird year and a half for both men. Rock was slapped on-stage at The Oscars by Will Smith in an incident that doesn't really need rehashing. Chappelle has found himself in the headlines for his continued jokes about trans people and popping up at one of John Mulaney's shows in Ohio unannounced. Both Rock and Chappelle are good friends. They've worked together numerous times and publicly used each other's incidents to generate material earlier this year.

ABC President Craig Erwich said that this year's Oscars were a bounce-back for the network despite all the controversy. "My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program," Erwich explained. "Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way."

"It was the biggest bounceback of any award show this season," Erwich added. "If you look at what they were trying to do, which is really bring entertainment back to the program, they had three amazing hosts, clips, and incredible musical performances, I thought it was a great way for the show to reclaim its place on the mantle. There's always things to learn and we'll endeavor to do even better next year."

On social media after the Academy banned him from the ceremony for 10 years, Smith penned an apology to Chris Rock about his behavior.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," the Oscar-winning actor told his fans on social media.

He continued, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Would you be interested? Let us know down in the comments!