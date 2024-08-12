Spider-Man is swinging into Disney’s Chinese theme parks. As Disney expands its Marvel-based Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park with two all-new attractions starring Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and the Avengers, the company announced a new Spider-Man ride for Hong Kong Disneyland and the first-ever Marvel ride for Shanghai Disneyland: a Spider-Man coaster. The new additions, which were announced by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro during the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23, also thwipped up first-look concept art that has hit the web.

Shanghai Disneyland Spider-Man Coaster



In Shanghai’s coaster-style Spider-Man thrill attraction, “Peter Parker has gotten himself — and us — in a bit of a tight spot,” according to Disney.”We’re going to follow him — at very high speeds — to get us out oftrouble.” The new ride appears to blend an enclosed dark ride sequence with an outdoor roller coaster similar to Shanghai’s TRON Lightcycle Power Run.

Hong Kong Disneyland Spider-Man Ride

At Hong Kong Disneyland, where the Marvel-themed section of the park is inspired by a version of Iron Man 2‘s Stark Expo, riders will be caught in a battle between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus. “Tony Stark has invited his friend, and new Stark Industries intern,Peter Parker to showcase some new inventions — but unfortunately, thatalso means this has also caught the attention of one of Spidey’s mostformidable villains,” Disney describes the new ride, which looks to be a motion simulator. “While trying to help Spider-Man protect the newtech, guests are caught in the middle of the action.”

The unnamed Spider-Man ride is part of multi-year expansion transforming a portion of Hong Kong’s Tomorrowland into Stark Expo, which has operated the Iron Man Experience ride since 2017 and the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! ride since 2019.

WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure opened with California’s Avengers Campus in 2021, and a cloned version of the interactive ride, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, opened at the Disneyland Paris version of Avengers Campus in 2022. Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself, the stories of the super hero campuses are all connected: recruits to the Campus (Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard) assemble across the globe to train alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and buildthese stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place rightnow all around the world because everything we’re going to share withyou is in active development,” D’Amaro said at D23, confirming that Disney Experiences is “doing everything” it unveiled at D23 — including the just-announced Avengers: Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab rides at the flagship Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort.