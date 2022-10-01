Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando Fully Reopen Amid Hurricane Ian Devastation

Hurricane Ian hit Florida this week, and the state has suffered a lot of devastation. In a rare move, both Universal Orland Resort and Walt Disney World Resorts shut down their doors this week. The parks saw a bit of damage and flooding as images revealed part of the Incredible Hulk Coaster underwater and a hole in the side of the Jurassic Park River Adventure ride. However, it looks like both Disney and Universal are once again open for business.

According to Deadline, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks have returned to normal operations today and Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. As for Disney, the Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs shopping area began reopening on Friday in a "phased approach." As of today, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT are all open. Originally, the plan was to reopen all of the parks on Friday.

"We are seeing the impacts of Hurricane Ian across Florida and are thinking of our neighbors in Central Florida and across the state. We will share more information about our plan to support relief efforts for our Florida neighbors soon. We thank our first responders and community leaders for their courageous efforts in preparing for and managing the storm's impact. To our cast members in Florida and in South Carolin, thank you for selflessly taking care of our guests," Disney Parks tweeted on Thursday.

"Due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We will remain closed on Thursday and anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 30 as conditions permit. Our hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests. Also, our Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida will be canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. We anticipate reopening the event on Friday, Sept. 30 conditions permitting," Universal Orlando's official statement read earlier this week.

Luckily, the park's Severe Weather Policy allows those that purchased Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room-only accommodations, and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, to reschedule or cancel their trip.

"Walt Disney World is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service," Disney Parks wrote on Twitter earlier this week. "You can find the latest information about temporary closures and impacts on DisneyWorld.com/Weather. To all of our cast members and guests, please be safe!"

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Ian.