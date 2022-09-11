The Mandalorian to Appear at Disneyland

The Mandalorian is coming to Disneyland. The Mandolorian and Grogu will appear at the Disneyland version of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge starting in late November. Grogu will be a detailed animatronic carried by the Mandalorian. When announcing that The Mandalorian and Grogu would be appearing at the parks, Jon Favreau told attendees of D23 Expo that their arrival was "years in the making." You can get a glimpse of the new characters to Disneyland below:

We have our first look at the Mandalorian and Grogu before they begin encountering guests inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park beginning in mid-November! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zb2PhWp0ui — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

Galaxy's Edge has long had "encounters" with iconic Star Wars characters, mostly from the sequel trilogy. Characters who regularly appear at the site include Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren. However, this won't be the first time that characters from a Disney+ series has appeared at Disneyland's version of Galaxy's Edge. The area also welcomed characters from The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, with both Boba Fett and Fennec Shand both making appearances for a limited time. Based on the announcement, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be permanent additions to Galaxy's Edge.

Disney also recently revealed a trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, which is due to debut on Disney+ next year. Details about the new season are relatively light, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker breakout star Babu Frik will make an appearance on the show. The third season appears to include more details about the hardliner sect of Mandalorians that series lead Din Djarin belongs to, as well as rising tensions between him and would-be Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze. At the end of last season, Din Djarin came into possession of the Darksaber, an artifact that makes him the "true leader" of Mandalore according to some Mandalorian customs.

