Disneyland Park Unveils Year-Round Holiday Store Plaza Point

A new store on Main Street, U.S.A., will celebrate the magic of the holidays and the seasons all year long at the Disneyland Resort. Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe — located on the corner of Main Street, U.S.A., and East Plaza Street inside the entrance of Disneyland Park — will reflect seasonal holidays throughout the year and sell Christmas-themed merchandise year-round. Decorated with displays timed to observe seasonal holidays from across the world, Plaza Point is where park guests can purchase merchandise reflecting holidays or times of the year, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Lunar New Year, Easter, Halloween time, Spring, and Fall.

“We are really excited to be bringing you some of the elements that are going to be going into the new Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe on Main Street, U.S.A.,” Dawn Pipal-Keehne, Disneyland Resort Enhancement Manager, says in a video revealing a first look at the soon-to-open store.

Plaza Point will transition through multiple overlays, including celebrations of Lunar New Year and Halloween, with a special spot for Christmas year-round.

“What really makes it special is the focus on diversity,” says Pipal-Keehne. “My team is doing everything that it possibly can to bring all these great, different traditions from around the world. I am so excited to be working on this project with our Walt Disney Imagineering partners and our visual presentation partners.”

“This Victorian-era space will envelop you in the warmth of the holidays as soon as you step into the wood-paneled space decorated with garlands, nutcrackers and festive décor,” reads a description of the holiday shop (via the Disney Parks Blog). “Careful observers will notice displays that reflect seasonal holidays around the world and our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Customers can purchase a variety of holiday goods, including ornaments, housewares, linens and accessories. Disneyland Resort Enhancement artists are now hard at work on the shop opening at a later date at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

Disney Parks recently announced Disney Merriest Nites, the first after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. The separate ticket, limited-capacity event is set for five nights during holiday time at the Disneyland Resort: Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 9.

