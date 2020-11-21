Drake Bell Changed His Name and Moved to Mexico Because 2020 Still Has More Surprises

Actor and musician Drake Bell has caused the latest surprise news story of 2020 has reports of him changing his name and moving to Mexico have begun to surface. As first brought to the attention of the internet by Just Jared, Bell first posted on Instagram last year a photo of his official state ID from Mexico listing his name as Drake Campana (Campana being the Spanish word for bell). Though most of his social media profiles still read "@DrakeBell," the display name on them all has been updated to reflect his new name. He's never spoken about his decision to make the move, and also make posts online in both English and Spanish, but fans are loving it online.

Though best known by one generation for his roles on the Nickelodeon series The Amanda Show, All That, and Drake & Josh, his career has extended into many areas including voicing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in multiple shows and video games, as well as into music. Campana has released five studio albums, with his most recent being "Sesiones en Casa," songs recorded in his home in Mexico. It would appear that despite some success on the US charts with his music, Campana has seen his music soar in Mexico, perhaps prompting the move.

