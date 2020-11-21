Drake Bell Changed His Name and Moved to Mexico Because 2020 Still Has More Surprises
Actor and musician Drake Bell has caused the latest surprise news story of 2020 has reports of him changing his name and moving to Mexico have begun to surface. As first brought to the attention of the internet by Just Jared, Bell first posted on Instagram last year a photo of his official state ID from Mexico listing his name as Drake Campana (Campana being the Spanish word for bell). Though most of his social media profiles still read "@DrakeBell," the display name on them all has been updated to reflect his new name. He's never spoken about his decision to make the move, and also make posts online in both English and Spanish, but fans are loving it online.
Though best known by one generation for his roles on the Nickelodeon series The Amanda Show, All That, and Drake & Josh, his career has extended into many areas including voicing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in multiple shows and video games, as well as into music. Campana has released five studio albums, with his most recent being "Sesiones en Casa," songs recorded in his home in Mexico. It would appear that despite some success on the US charts with his music, Campana has seen his music soar in Mexico, perhaps prompting the move.
Here are some of the reactions to the news.
(Cover Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
We have no choice but to stan
prevnext
Drake Bell moved to Mexico and is a Spanish singer now? pic.twitter.com/ml1XvNftjJ— Poe's Law = King Flex (@undeadscribe) November 19, 2020
Maybe the weirdest thing to happen this year
prevnext
people seem to be mad that people in the US didn’t know about this sooner
1. drake bell isn’t the most loved person in the US lol
2. sorry i don’t have my campana notifications on for drake fucking bell lmaoooooo— Nikki Nasty (@nicolerafiee) November 19, 2020
None of us noticed
prevnext
the craziest thing about Drake Bell moving to Mexico and rebranding as a Spanish pop artist is that he's been at this for a year none of us noticed till now 💀💀💀💀— If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) November 20, 2020
2020 isn't real
prevnext
mf changed his name to drake campana, fled to mexico, and exclusively speaks, and writes songs in spanish— sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) November 19, 2020
Who had it on their 2020 bingo card?
prevnext
Who had *Drake Bell has changed his name to Drake Campana (bell in Spanish), moved to Mexico, and now sings/posts exclusively in Spanish* on their 2020 bingo card?— memes from SEA (@memesMD) November 20, 2020
y'all play too much
prevnext
Drake Bell vs Drake Campana pic.twitter.com/rIQa7mEzrr— Michael Terry (@nofutureinthis) November 20, 2020
He kinda looks like my favorite singer Drake Campana
prevnext
Not sure who this Drake Bell guy everyone talking about is but he kinda looks like my favorite singer Drake Campana pic.twitter.com/ZflT0UEhyY— DerpyKirby (@PlanetDLmusic) November 20, 2020
I can't believe you've done this
prevnext
man wtf this drake guy loooks familar but its not ringing a bell— Gorillahead (@Gorillaheadjr) November 20, 2020
Seriously play too much
prevnext
drake bell drake campana pic.twitter.com/iigDPIDu41— mott’s (@_beanieboyy_) November 20, 2020
Even Drake is in on the memes
prevView this post on Instagram