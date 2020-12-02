Drake Unveils Candle That "Actually Smells Like Drake"

✖

Candle Corner continues over here at Comic Book where we spotlight peculiar and interesting candles that are somehow a real thing. This week's joins a rare breed in that it's not scented after a fast food item or someone's genitals, but the scent of a person as a whole. InStyle brings word of a collaboration with Michael Carby, Givaudan, and Grammy Award winning artist Drake which has resulted in a handful of candles one of which "Actually smells like Drake." The candle set will reportedly launch this Holiday season (meaning soon!) with four of the five candles coming with a $48 price tag and the Drake-scented candle itself going for $80.

The official description for the "Carby Musk" candle, the Drake one, reads: "Smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self. Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake — it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH."

The four other candles from the collaboration have their own colorful names too including "Sweeter Tings," an addictive and nostalgic Oriental Gourmand fragrance with the subtleties of comfort and goodness; "Williamsburg Sleepover," a genderless and luminous floral-woody musk fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights; "Good Thoughts," a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy; and "Muskoka," oriental woody fragrance that emulates the smoldering warmth of burning woods, golden embers, and the feeling of being cozy by the fire.

It's unclear when the candles will be available to the public, but for the time being only Drake's friends (including Steph and Ayesha Curry, Norm Powell, and Kyle Lowry) are the only ones that have them so far.

This latest candle joins an ever growing section here at ComicBook.com that everyone knows and loves. Earlier this year Dairy Queen revealed their contribution to our candles section by launching a line of candles each scented to match the offerings of the fall Blizzard menu including Caramel Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Oreo Mocha Fudge, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Brownie Dough, and Choco Dipped Strawberry. McDonald's also released a line of candles that smell like a Quarter-Pounder with Cheese with Dunkin' Donuts getting in on the action too. A "2020" scented candle was also revealed to the world with layers of scents meant to evoke the likes of Tiger King and hand sanitizer.

(Cover Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)