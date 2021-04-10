Elon Musk Fans Set To Celebrate Tesla Founder on 4/20

✖

Tesla fans are going to celebrate Elon Musk fans on April 20th this year and the Internet had a bunch of reactions to the news. Usually, that holiday is reserved for a different subculture than the one that partakes in electric transportation. But, the Tesla owners down in Austin are looking to make the switch this year. They tried to get the ball rolling in 2020, but the pandemic hindered their efforts a bit. But, now it’s full steam (or electricity?!) ahead. Tesla is rolling out a new platform called Engage that will probably garner some hype on social media. #ElonMuskDay got trending on Twitter last year, and this year will probably end up being the same. Anuarbek Imanbaev explained why the group decided to celebrate him on this day when speaking with EV Annex.

“All the great people — we always appreciate them when it’s too late. Even Nikola Tesla, for that matter, he created so many great inventions, but he died broke in a single apartment in New York by himself,” Imanbaev said. “I said, you know what? Why are we waiting? Let’s do it now. April 20 (2020) is going to be the first Elon Musk Day. I just mentioned the idea but everybody jumped on it immediately — they said, this is such a crazy time now, a little bit of positive news is going to be good for us,”

Musk himself talked about how much of a priority clean energy was in an interview on Kara Swisher’s podcast in 2018.

“Yes. It’s very important for the future of the world. It’s very important for all life on Earth. This supersedes political parties, race, creed, religion, it doesn’t matter. If we do not solve the environment, we’re all damned,” he began. “No, I think the electrification of transport, and there’s also an important part of Tesla which is solar and stationary batteries because you need to generate electricity in a standard, sustainable way with solar and then store it at night when the sun goes down with batteries, and then use that energy from the sun to power cars. Without Tesla, this would still happen. There would still be a transition to sustainable energy, but it would take much longer. History will judge this, obviously, but I would say on the order of 10 years, maybe 20 years.”

Do you think Elon Musk should have his own holiday? Let us know down in the comments!