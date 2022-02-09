Entertainment Weekly Print Magazine Being Shut Down

InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell and other print magazines will be ending their run as reported today. The Wall Street Journal reports that InterActiveCorp, the owner of these publications will cease printing physical editions in April. Now EW and the other affected titles will still exist. But, now they will be a digital-only enterprise. The news came as a shock to loads of fans on social media who had grown up reading these magazines and wondered how it would affect the verticals themselves. In addition, it seems as though some of the staff were just made aware of the changes today. 200 jobs will be lost as a result of the move according to the reports. Analysts cite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as why these cuts have been cruising through all sizes of newsrooms across the board.

However, fans of People, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living should sleep soundly knowing their favorites will still get the print treatment. IAC actually acquired Dotdash, the parent company of these publications, last year.

https://twitter.com/MarkHarrisNYC/status/1491454367681355778?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

