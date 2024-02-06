Eurovision Song Contest to Be Hosted by Watchmen Star

Watchmen and Billions star Malin Akerman is headed to Eurovision. On Monday, it was announced that Akerman will co-host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, the annual singing competition that has taken the world by storm in recent years. Akerman will co-host both the semi finals and the May 11th main show alongside Petra Mede, who has hosted Eurovision twice already. Akerman was born in Stockholm, Sweden and raised in Canada, making her presence at Eurovision in Malmö, Sweden a bit of a homecoming for her.

"I can't really describe my feelings about this," said Åkerman. "I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true. Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I've ever met."

Who did Malin Akerman Play in Watchmen?

Akerman starred in Zack Snyder's big-screen take on Watchmen as Laurie Juspeczyk / Silk Spectre II. In a 2020 interview with Collider, Ackerman reflected on her time filming the project.

"I don't know if there was a particular project; I think it was just a matter of time. But I will say that Watchmen was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one," Akerman explained. "I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing. I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world. I definitely didn't feel worthy of being there. I felt like I had tricked them into casting me.

"You know, there was a lot of stuff that I was going through, so it was definitely a shift and I just said, 'Alright, I can't just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn, what direction I want to go in, what do I like creatively, what do I find fun? I want to put my best foot forward. I don't want to feel like I'm in that position where I feel like I'm the weakest link in a production', you know? So yeah, that probably was a little bit of a turning point," she added.

Will Malin Akerman Play a Superhero Again?

In the years since Watchmen's 2008 theatrical debut, some have wondered if Akerman might return to the superhero space — whether as Silk Spectre II, or as a new comic character entirely. In a 2016 interview, Akerman told Larry King Now, "Absolutely, I would love to!"

"The thing I loved about Watchmen was we were vigilantes, we didn't have superpowers, we were real people," Akerman explained. "I think what Alan Moore does beautifully is that, it was a very human experience, it was really intricate, and that is why it was so different."

What do you think of Malin Akerman co-hosting the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest? Will you be tuning in to this year's broadcast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!