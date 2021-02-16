Game Of Thrones Stars Rose Leslie And Kit Harington Welcome First Baby

✖

It was announced back in September that Game of Thrones co-stars turned real life couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were expecting their first chil and now the bundle of joy is here. E! News reports that the little tot is a boy and was born today in London. A rep for Harrington said the the couple and child, whose name was not yet revealed, are "very very happy!" Like Jon Snow, we know nothing. The pair were married in June of 2018, just four years after they last shared the screen in the hit HBO fantasy series. We wish the happy couple and the new member of their family health and happiness.

The former Jon Snow and Ygritte actors mark the latest cast members from the hit series to make new additions to their families. Back in July of 2020 Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa. Furthermore Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson announced that they were expecting a son in April, they welcomed a baby boy in September of last year. In another way of thinking, HBO is also expecting, having announced development on multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs that are in the works.

Harrington can next be seen on the big screen in Marvel's Eternals, taking on the part of Dane Whitman aka Black Knight and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a role that's sure to see him appear across multiple titles as the classic Marvel Comics character. Though you probably wouldn't be too far off from thinking that this role sounds a lot like his part in Thrones, the actor doesn't see it that way, telling The Telegraph that he doesn't want to play a Jon Snow-like character again.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

Leslie on the other hand can next be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, the upcoming sequel to Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. She's joined in the film by Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, and Letitia Wright.

(Cover Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)