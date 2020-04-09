George and Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief

The coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt virtually every aspect of daily life as businesses close and people stay home as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s a situation that has put a great deal of economic strain on millions of people and now, George and Amal Clooney are joining the list of celebrities stepping up to help relief efforts. According to Deadline, the Clooneys have donated more than $1 million for coronavirus relief efforts, a sum that is being spread over both domestic and international charities.

Per the report, the Clooneys have donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund. An additional $300,000 is being donated to the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardo Italy Region, and the NHS. The Motion Picture and Television Fund offers temporary financial assistance for needs due to the pandemic, including health insurance, rent, and other essentials. the SAG-AFTRA fund helps cover member grants for food, shelter, medical expenses, and other issues while the Mayor’s Fund helps with childcare for Los Angeles’ first responders, shelter for the homeless, and more. The donations to the Lombardo Italy Region and the NHS both support hospitals and healthcare workers in the impacted Lombardo region of Italy and the United Kingdom, respectively.

The Clooneys aren’t alone in their relief efforts. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help those impacted by COVID-19. Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa also donated $1 million to aid in COVID-19, specifically to help with the purchase of ventilators in New York as well as to help the WIN organization which runs 11 New York City area women’s shelters.

The spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 has caused wide-spread disruption across all areas of life, including the entertainment industry, causing a ripple effect into other industries as a result. Many television shows have halted production, movie theaters have closed, film releases have been delayed, conventions have been cancelled or delayed, and even theme parks have shut down. At this time it is unclear when things will begin reopening as the virus continues to spread.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images