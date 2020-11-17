Hefty Releases Party Cup Parkas For Festive Socially-Distanced Holiday Fun

✖

Move over, ugly Christmas sweater. This year, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic making traditional holiday gatherings something that most experts simply do not recommend, the folks at Hefty have come up with a clever solution that allows people to come together in suitably festive attire while making it even easier to socially distance by heading outside. The brand is releasing the Hefty party Cup Parka and Mitten Koozie.

Yes, you read that right. On Friday, November 20th at 9a.m. CT, Hefty is launching these new takes on the concept of the ugly holiday sweater. The parka comes in three unique designs that are described as "seriously ugly" but also come with some serious features including a fold-down tray for your Hefty Party Cup, holiday lights, and even a Bluetooth speaker. There's also the Koozie which looks like a mitten and is designed to keep your hand warm while you enjoy a beverage from your Hefty Party Cup or Hot Cup.

(Photo: Reynolds)

"Just because we're celebrating the holidays differently this year, doesn't mean we can't still have fun!” said Mary Kay Killoren, senior marketing communications manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. "We know that the ugly holiday sweater party is a staple tradition for many people, so we designed the Hefty Party Cup Parka to help you stay festive and safe this year as you bring the holiday spirit to your outdoor and socially distanced gathering!"

If you're interested in this rather unusual festive attire, here's what you need to know. The Hefty Party Cup Parka and Mitten Koozies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at www.HeftyPartyCupParka.com on November 20th only. They're priced at $2.99 which just so happens to be the same price as a 20-count pack of Hefty Party Cups. The Hefty Party Cup Parka and Mitten Koozie fits most adults and comes with a pack of Hefty Party Cups and Hot Cups.

Hefty is the latest company to come up with some truly clever merch this holiday season as well. Stouffers is launching their cheese-oriented merch including a Lasagna fanny pack. Stove Top is offering a "stuffy" formal wear line. And even Sour Patch Kids are getting in on the action with some merchandise of their own.

Will you be checking out Hefty's Party Cup Parka? Let us know in the comments!