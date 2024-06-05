HelloFresh and Hidden Valley Ranch Launch Ranch Tasting Kit Experience

When it comes to condiments, ranch is easily among the most popular. It's versatile, goes with almost everything, and even comes a wide variety of flavors beyond just the classic, tried and true ranch with varieties that feature everything from a little heat to unique spices to offer elevated takes on the taste many foodies just can't go without. Now, just in time for summer HelloFresh is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to offer ranch fans — or just the ranch curious — a new, elevated flavor experience: The Ranch Flight.

The HelloFresh Ranch Flight is a special kit that features a range of flavor profiles all celebrating ranch. The kit includes not just all the ingredients to create four savory takes on ranch and the snacks to dip in them, but also a flight board with serving bowls and a ranch flask so fans can take their ranch on the go. Included in the Ranch Flight kit are GoGoGochujang Ranch (featuring Gochujang), All Bay Long Ranch (featuring Old Bay seasoning), Frankenranch (featuring Frank's RedHot powder), and Goucho Rancho (featuring SouthWest seasoning), all expertly paired with crunchy and savory snacks including Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Chips, Cheez-It Original, Stacy's Pita Chips, Garden Veggie Straws®, and more. There's also an assortment of ranch-flavored snacks, for those who really want to level up their ranch-tasting experience.

"Ranch continues to be a standout flavor trend that is deeply embedded in our culinary culture, so we're excited to give ranch enthusiasts a fun new food experience," Michelle Doll Olson, Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh US said in a statement. "For the HelloFresh Ranch Flight, we mixed the most iconic name in ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch, with different spices and sauces, and paired those new flavors with popular snacks for a one-of-a-kind ranch-tasting experience right at home. Whether a ranch fan or adventurous foodie, our Ranch Flight is designed to offer a memorable tasting journey for all."

For ranch fans wanting to get their hands on the Ranch Flight, this is what you need to know. The kit is available now at this website for $34.99 with free shipping. The kit is limited and orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

This, interestingly, isn't the first time that HelloFresh has done a specialty kit focused around a flavor profile. Last summer, the meal kit brand offered fans the Pickle Box, a box packed with pickle-flavored treats, including cotton candy and popsicles. That kit was inspired by one of the biggest flavor trends in recent years: pickle.

HelloFresh's Ranch Flight kit is available now.