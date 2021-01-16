Hot Pockets Recalls Pepperoni Snacks Because of Possible Glass and Plastic Contamination

✖

Hot Pocket lovers might want to be careful, Nestle has recalled the pepperoni variety because of possible glass and plastic contamination. Yes, something more dangerous than that lava-hot cheese might be lurking in the beloved freezer treat. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service announced the discovery this weekend. Nestle’s Class I recall of the pockets means that ones with a “best by February 2022” are of special interest right now. USDA defines that kind of recall as a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” So, now there are roughly 762,615 pounds of possibly tainted pockets around the country that will have to be accounted for. Currently, four people have reported coming into contact with the foreign materials in their food.

On the USDA website, the department describes the affected snacks, “54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.”

It continued, “Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Mt. Sterling, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months.”

“The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product. The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” USDA continues. “FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Do you have some Hot Pockets to dispose of? Let us know down in the comments!