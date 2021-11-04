Indiana Jones 5 Crew Member Found Dead

Nic Cupac, a 54-year-old camera operator who has worked on installments of the Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Jurassic Park franchises, has passed away. Cupac was reportedly found passed away in his hotel room in Morocco, where he was staying while he filmed the upcoming fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series. Authorities have yet to weigh in his cause of death, other than to tell the New York Post that he appears to have died from natural causes. Cupac was reportedly a latecomer to Indiana Jones 5, which has suffered a number of setbacks and delays. It seems likely that someone with his impressive resume was called in to be a steady hand during the production.

Per the Post, who first reported the story, say that Disney has not yet responded to their request for comment. It is unclear whether Cupac’s passing will delay filming on the film. Cupac, who worked on Guardians of the Galaxy and Paddington 2, most recently served as a grip on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is currently in theaters.

The film is widely assumed to be Harrison Ford’s final outing as the fedora-wearing adventurer, who first appeared in 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark. His last appearance as Dr. Jones was in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was a commercial success but a disappointment for fans and critics.

There have been a number of production delays since the long-awaited movie kicked off. Some have been covid-related, while another delay came over the summer, as Harrison Ford injured his shoulder and needed three months for recovery and rehab. Last month, Indiana Jones was one of a number of Disney films that was delayed amid a release slate shake-up.

James Mangold (Logan) is directing Indiana Jones 5, from a script he co-wrote with his Ford vs. Ferrari collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Starring in the film alongside Harrison Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabottom), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Thomas Krestschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Toby Jones (Captain America), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther) and Antonio Banderas.

The movie was originally set for a theatrical release earlier this summer, but it was pushed delayed due to the pandemic, and was set to arrive next July instead. Last month, Disney announced it is now scheduled for release in summer 2023.

Our thoughts go out to Mr. Cupac’s family, friends, fans, and collaborators during this difficult time.