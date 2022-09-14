Klondike Is Giving Away the Last 912 Choco Tacos for Free

Choco Tacos will soon be no more. Earlier this year, Klondike announced it was discontinuing the frozen treat, subsequently throwing the internet into disarray as ice cream fiends worried about what they'd have in the chocolate taco's place. Now, the ice cream maker says it's giving the remaining stock—less than a thousand strong—away for no charge whatsoever.

Throughout September, Klondike representatives have been on a tour of the United States, whittling away at the remaining 912 Choco Tacos that exist. Beginning September 21st, the company will launch a digital scavenger hunt that will allow fans to try laying claim to one of the final 100 treats ever produced.

Fans interested in trying to get one of the Choco Tacos need to pull up Klondike's official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 21st. From there, the company will share a post with emojis that serve as the first clue. From then on out, users will have to jump from own Klondike Instagram account to the next until they collect all seven needed to open a digital freezer and, in turn, winning a real Choco Taco.

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company said in a statement earlier this summer.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you'll try our other delicious frozen treats!" Klondike added.

Since then, the company's Twitter account said that it hopes the treat will return to the Klondike lineup at somepoint in the near future.

"We know this is disappointing," the Klondike tweet reads. "We've heard our fans, and we're hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!"