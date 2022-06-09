Linkin Park Reanimation Celebrates 20 Years With a Funko Pop Album

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

July 2022 will mark 20 years since iconic rock band Linkin Park released the remix album Reanimation, and Funko is marking the occasion with a Pop Album release. Reanimation is remix album that's based on their massive debut solo album Hybrid Theory which spawned hits like "In the End", "One Step Closer", "Crawling" and "Papercut".

Pre-orders for the Reanimation Funko Pop are available here at Walmart for $15.60. They are also available here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a release date set for August. Note that Funko released a Pop Album based on Hybrid Theory in 2020 to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and it is currently sold out at most retailers. However, Entertainment Earth has it listed as "Restocking Soon" priced at $19.99. Even if you don't think that the remixes on Reanimation are better than the originals on Hybrid Theory, it's hard to deny that the Gundam-style robot cover art makes for a very interesting Funko Pop Album.

Linkin Park was founded in 1996 by Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson, later adding Joe Hahn, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, and vocalist Chester Bennington. They've sold over 100 million records worldwide, but went on hiatus after Chester Bennington's death in 2017.

