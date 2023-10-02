Loki's Getting His Own Cereal

When Loki debuted on Disney+ in 2021, the God of Mischief didn't just take on the Time Variance Authority — he took on breakfast cereal as well with General Mills launching a limited-edition "Loki Charms" variant of Lucky Charms in celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Now, Loki is headed back to Disney+ for Season 2 this week and he's back at breakfast, too. On Monday, General Mills announced that Loki Charms is back with a new "variant" in the form of a magically transforming box.

On Instagram, the brand shared a video introducing the new Loki Charms, with the caption calling the cereal "inspired by the time-slipping chaos" of Season 2. You can check out the video for yourself in the post below.

"A new variant of #LokiCharms is on the way. Inspired by the time-slipping chaos of @officialloki Season 2, the box magically transforms between a retro Loki and Lucky," the caption reads in part.

For fans wanting to get their hands on the new Loki Charms variant, they'll need to have time on their side. Collectors will have to race against the clock to secure a limited number of Loki Charms, available in limited quantities exclusively at Walmart for $7.96 starting on October 6th at 11:30 a.m. PT — with the time being a reference to Loki's identifier, L1130, in the series.

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once Star Joins Loki in Season 2

Season 2 of Loki will see the addition of a few new characters, including Ke Huy Quan's OB, the man who is the brains behind the TVA's technology. Quan spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his part in the upcoming season of Loki. It turns out the Everything, Everywhere, All At Once star has been a fan of these Marvel Studios movies for a long time. When Kevin Feige came calling, it was an easy choice to sign on. Here's what he said back then.

"I've been fantasizing about this for many, many years," Quan told EW at the time, "all the way back to when the first Iron Man came out. I saw all the movies in the theaters. I've seen all the films. I constantly watch on YouTube how passionate and enthusiastic these fans are. So, to be up on stage today with Sophia and Tom and Owen and Kevin and to be on the receiving end of that… it's just been incredible."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinks on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.