McDonald's Most Popular Pie Is Coming to America

McDonald's has long bolstered an expansive menu at its international locations, crafting each menu for the market it resides in. This setup has resulted in the continued success of Snack Wraps overseas while McDonald's fiends in the United States still clamor for a taste of the delectable chicken treat. Fortunately enough for Americans, one of the chain's most popular international treats may soon be coming to locations across the country.

TikToker @snackolator reports Cookies and Créme Pies are already available at locations in New Jersey, Ohio, and Oklahoma with rollouts company-wide over the course of the summer. The dessert has become a steady favorite in international locales where available for its OREO-based crust and creme-flavored filling.

How long is the Grimace Shake available?

Earlier this summer, the Arches released a special shake in celebration of Grimace's birthday. Lo and behold, the shake went viral over and over, despite its limited-time availability. McDonald's previously said the shake would only be available through June 29th, though some locations may still be carrying it as supplies allow.

"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," McDonald's chief marketer Tariq Hassan said in a press release. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."

"For those just realizing how little you actually know about your purple pal...Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O'Grimacey!)," the company's press release added. "Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature. What exactly is Grimace? Perhaps we'll never know..."