McDonald’s Disney Happy Meals Officially Announced

McDonald’s has officially announced its upcoming Happy Meal toy line celebrating Walt Disney World Resort’s upcoming 50th anniversary. Several weeks after ComicBook.com reported that the Happy Meal toys were coming to McDonald’s, the fast food chain officially confirmed the new line of 50 toys, which are all based off of characters seen in various Disney World rides and attractions. “From cherry Olaf to the unforgettable Mickey Mouse, each Happy Meal will feature one of 50 different figurines of fan favorite Disney characters from over the years, while supplies last,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

McDonald’s also announced a new contest that will send 25 families on a vacation to Walt Disney World during the resort’s celebration of its 50th anniversary. That celebration will last for 18 months and will officially launch on October 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full list of toys coming to McDonald’s includes: Mickey Mouse, Flounder, Timothy Mouse, Abu, genie, Bambi, Dale, R2-D2, Minnie Mouse, Sebastian, Bruni (from Frozen 2), Tinker Bell, Bo Peep (from the Toy Story franchise), Cheshire Cat, Miguel, Joe Gardner (from Soul), Daisy Duck, Goofy, Piglet, Lumiere, Frozone, Dory, Dante, BB-8, Pluto, Lady, Tramp, Jaq, Rocket (from Guardians of the Galaxy), Edna Mode, Jiminy Crickey, Simba, Winnie The pooh, Cogsworth, Gus, Hei Hei, Mad Hatter, Stitch, Woody, Groot, Olaf, Pua, Dumbo, Donald Duck, Pinocchio, Pumba, Thumper, Chip, Nemo, and Timon.

The list of characters chosen for McDonald’s Happy Meal toys are almost identical to list of characters that will receive golden statues at Walt Disney World. This “Fab 50 Character Collection” adds another celebratory element to the resort in addition to other decorations and touches designed to highlight Walt Disney World’s long history.

Other festivities included during the upcoming anniversary celebration include two new nighttime celebrations, one at EPCOT and one at Magic Kingdom. Additionally, Disney Parks will also debut several new attractions, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT, and the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom. Other upcoming attractions expected to debut during the 50th anniversary celebration includes the TRON: Lightcycle/Run ride at Magic Kingdom and the Journey of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attractions at EPCOT.