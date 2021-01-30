McDonald's Spicy McNuggets Fans Are Pumped For The Return

McDonald’s fans are pumped for the big return of the Spicy Chicken McNuggets. They all asked for it and on Monday, the faithful will be rewarded. McDonalds announced the triumphant return of the spicy nuggs and it’s the biggest announcement since the Szechuan Sauce got a reboot after the Rick and Morty fiasco. So, there’s a new tempura coating with cayenne and chilli peppers included for that extra kick. The company is encouraging people not to sleep on this menu item either, because it’s a limited time promotion. You can get a free six-piece order of these nuggets with any McDelivery over $20 placed through Door Dash as well. Fans can scoop that deal until February 6th with the promo code SPICY.

spicy chicken mcnuggets are back 2/1 but only because u said please — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2021

"When we introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year, it marked the first-ever McNugget flavor innovation since this iconic menu item was introduced in 1983," the chain said in a release earlier this week. "But over their 40-year history, we've upgraded our beloved Chicken McNuggets several times – from rolling out new dipping sauces like Tangy Barbeque and Honey Mustard to removing all artificial preservatives, colors and flavors back in 2016. All to serve our customers even more of the flavors and quality ingredients they love."

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," McDonald's innovation boss Linda VanGosen said in a release last year. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

