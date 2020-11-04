Mountain Dew Reveals Flavor of Mysterious Voodew 2
For the second straight year, the innovators at MTN DEW unveiled a mystery flavor under the guise of VooDew. Last year, it was ultimately revealed the first flavor took inspiration from candy corn. Now, the soda-maker finally unveiled the flavor that provided inspiration for "VooDew 2" and, as it turns out, it was a popular choice amongst fans tasked with trying to guess the flavor of the beverage.
In a video post on social media, DEW revealed the flavor was "Fruit Candy Explosion," a non-trademarked way to suggesting the soda was flavored similar to Skittles or Starburst, a popular guess amongst those who found the sound a taste-tested it. "So many predictions from the crystal ball of flavor," Dew tweeted. "Crystal ball says: FRUIT CANDY EXPLOSION! #DewNation, grab a MTN DEW VOO-DEW before it's too late."
So many predictions from the crystal ball of flavor 🔮 Crystal ball says: FRUIT CANDY EXPLOSION! #DewNation, grab a MTN DEW VOO-DEW before it's too late. pic.twitter.com/CPam4jvGkx— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) October 31, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what DEW fans are saying about their guesses.
