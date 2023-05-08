Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Released

Actor Ray Liotta died last May, and now his official cause of death has been revealed. According to a new report over at TMZ, Liotta's death "was categorized as natural and nonviolent." The reasons given include "respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema -- aka fluid in his lungs -- and acute heart failure." A doctor's report also claims that Ray Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis, which is a "thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining -- something that often leads to diabetes and other health issues."

Liotta has several big film roles left in the pipeline, following his death. He already had a minor role as a drug smuggler in Elizabeth Banks's zany horror-comedy film Cocaine Bear; next we'll see him co-starring as manic and wild Hollywood agent in Super Mario Bros. Movie star Charlie Day's directorial debut, the absurdist comedy satire film Fool's Paradise.

(Photo: Roadside Attractions)

Liotta's first film role was in The Lonely Lady (1983); in 1986 he appeared in Something Wild, for which he earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Globe Awards. As his fame grew, Ray Liotta became one of the most famous character actors around, making a range of roles into iconic performances. He did serious dramas like Corrina, Corrina; family comedies like Operation Dumbo Drop and Muppets From Space; he did genre films like Identity, The Silence of the Lambs sequel, Hannibal, and started a long run of playing gangsters, cops, and other intimidating figures in projects like Narc, John Q, and Smokin' Aces. His death in the Dominican Republic occurred while Liotta was working on the set of a new film – final proof that enjoyed his work until the very end.

Ray Liotta was also honored with the posthumous milestone of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February of this year. His daughter Karsen Liotta gave a heartfelt speech during the dedication ceremony:

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," Karen Liotta said during the ceremony (via PEOPLE). "He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you." She added, "If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."

RIP Ray Liotta.