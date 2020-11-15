New York City Man Arrested for Attack on Rick Moranis

✖

The alleged attacker in Rick Moranis' random assault earlier this year has been arrested. In a tweet shared by the NYPD Saturday evening, the police department announced an NYPD Transit officer noticed the attacker and quickly took him into custody. No further details were available as of press time.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

The attacker first took place on October 1st as Moranis was preparing to finish a morning walk. As captured on security cameras, Moranis is walking along a sidewalk as a passerby punched the actor in the head, causing him to collapse on the pavement. The NYPD subsequently offered a $2,500 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of the attacker.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Though he's largely been removed from Hollywood for the better part of 30 years — with only small roles here and there — Moranis will soon return to one of the franchises that initially made him a household name. Confirmed earlier this year, the actor will reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Disney+'s relaunch of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. The synopsis for that reboot can be found below.

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."