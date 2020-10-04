Police Release New Photo Of Suspect In Rick Moranis Attack

✖

Authorities have released a new photo of the suspect in the attack on Rick Moranis. In a black “I Love NY” sweatshirt, the police are saying that he continued north after hitting the Ghostbusters star. ABC 7 in New York has images of their suspect and is clearly trying to get the public’s help in identifying the man. Thursday morning brought social media ablaze with the news of the 67-year-old actor being punched near Central Park West on West 70th Street in the city. Luckily for the star, he seems to be alright after the incident and only sustained slight injuries to his head, back, and hip.

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt wrote about the fact authorities were offering a reward for more information.

Breaking Update: Police release photo of the suspect wanted in the random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. https://t.co/WSNcD41r4f pic.twitter.com/pmcnLigRri — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020

He wrote, “Two days after Rick Moranis was randomly attacked on New York's Upper West Side, the New York Police Department has unveiled a $2,500 reward to someone who could provide information on the identity of Moranis' attacker. While out for a morning stroll on Thursday, Moranis was randomly sucker-punched in the head by a passerby, and the entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras.”

“Though he's largely been removed from Hollywood for the better part of 30 years — with only small roles here and there — Moranis will soon return to one of the franchises that initially made him a household name. Confirmed earlier this year, the actor will reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski in Disney+'s relaunch of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise.”

Check out Disney’s description for the series below:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

